Homicide Part of Series of Shooting Incidents
WHBC News
(WHBC) – A violent period of time in Canton between Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning.
A man was found dead in the street in the 1300 block of Spring Avenue NE early Wednesday morning.
He had been shot in the head.
A woman was shot in the leg on 14th Street NE Tuesday afternoon, while houses were shot up along 16th Street NE and 6th Street SW.
City detectives are looking for suspects, looking to see if any of the four incidents are related.