      Weather Alert

Homicide Part of Series of Shooting Incidents

Jim Michaels
May 23, 2019 @ 6:20am
WHBC News

(WHBC) – A violent period of time in Canton between Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning.

A man was found dead in the street in the 1300 block of Spring Avenue NE early Wednesday morning.

He had been shot in the head.

A woman was shot in the leg on 14th Street NE Tuesday afternoon, while houses were shot up along 16th Street NE and 6th Street SW.

City detectives are looking for suspects, looking to see if any of the four incidents are related.

Popular Posts
Investigation Into Tainted Food Served To Teachers
3 days ago
Canton Police Investigating Overnight Homicide
24 hours ago
Six from Akron Get Federal Prison for Bringing Meth to Town
2 days ago
Can Carrying CBD Oil Get You Arrested?
3 days ago
Heavily Traveled Ramps Closing For Repairs
3 days ago