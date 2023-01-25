Homicide Victim in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A homicide investigation in Akron.

A 32-year-old man was found unresponsive inside a vehicle in a driveway on Haynes Street Tuesday evening.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Akron police say their preliminary investigation shows one or more people opened fire on the victim as he pulled into the driveway.

No arrests there.

Here’s more from the APD:

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

Citizens may also provide anonymous information to any of the following: The Summit County Crimestoppers, call 330-434-COPS