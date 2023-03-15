News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Honda Recalling 500,000 Vehicles To Fix Seat Belt Problem

By News Desk
March 15, 2023 1:09PM EDT
DETROIT (AP) — Honda is recalling a half-million vehicles in the U.S. and Canada because the front seat belts may not latch properly.

The recall covers some of the the automaker’s top-selling models including the 2017 through 2020 CR-V, the 2018 and 2019 Accord, the 2018 through 2020 Odyssey and the 2019 Insight.

Also included is the Acura RDX from the 2019 and 2020 model years.

Honda says in documents posted Wednesday by U.S. safety regulators that a manufacturing issue can cause the seat belt buckle channel to interfere with the release button, stopping the buckle from latching.

Dealers will replace the release buttons or assemblies if needed. Owners will be notified by letter starting April 17.

