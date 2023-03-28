News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Honda Recalls More Than 330,000 Vehicles Due To Mirror Issue

By News Desk
March 28, 2023 3:53PM EDT
Credit: MGN

(ASSOCIATED PRESS) – Honda is recalling more than 330,000 vehicles because heating pads behind both side-view mirrors may not be bonded properly, which could lead to the mirror glass falling out and increase the risk of a crash.

Vehicles included in the recall are 2020-2022 Odyssey, 2020-2022 Passport, 2020-2021 Pilot and 2020-2021 Ridgeline.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Tuesday that the vehicles don’t comply with the necessary rear visibility requirements.

Honda dealers will replace the side-view mirrors on impacted vehicles free of charge.

