      Weather Alert

Honor your Fallen Soldier this Memorial Day – Click HERE!

Pam Cook
May 13, 2022 @ 10:20am
Soldier saluting the USA flag for memorial day

This Memorial Day we are honoring fallen soldiers from the Stark County area.  If you have a friend or family member who made the ultimate sacrifice and you would like to honor them – please share with us.  Click the link below to upload a photo to our gallery and then tell us a little bit about them.  You can also share the page on social media for others to see.

CLICK HERE to UPLOAD your photo and share your information:

HONOR FALLEN SOLDIERS HERE

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
More Big Changes on Route 62 Come Monday Night
Take a Look at Thurman Munson's New Renovations
Shooting at NE Canton Apartment Complex Kills One, Injures Another
SCSO: Homicide Investigation After Man Found Dead in Canton Township
Connect With Us Listen To Us On