Hoops! Buckeye Style – Ohio State Men’s Basketball Schedule HERE
November 6, 2023 1:43PM EST
Listen to 1480 WHBC for Ohio State Men’s Basketball games all through out the season and straight in to the craziness that is MARCH!
2023-’24 Ohio State Buckeyes Schedule
-Non-Conference Schedule:
- 11/6 – Oakland
- 11/10 – Texas A&M
- 11/15 – Merrimack
- 11/19 – Western Michigan
- 11/24 – Alabama (Niceville, FL)
- 11/25 – Oregon/Santa Clara (Niceville, FL)
- 11/29 – Central Michigan
- 12/6 – Miami (OH)
- 12/16 – UCLA (Atlanta, GA)
- 12/21 – New Orleans
- 12/30 – West Virginia (Cleveland, OH)
-Conference Schedule:
- 12/3 – Minnesota
- 12/9 – at Penn State
- 1/3 – Rutgers
- 1/6 – at Indiana
- 1/10 – Wisconsin
- 1/15 – at Michigan
- 1/20 – Penn State
- 1/23 – at Nebraska
- 1/27 – at Northwestern
- 1/30 – Illinois
- 2/2 – at Iowa
- 2/6 – Indiana
- 2/10 – Maryland
- 2/13 – at Wisconsin
- 2/18 – Purdue
- 2/22 – at Minnesota
- 2/25 – at Michigan State
- 2/29 – Nebraska
- 3/3 – Michigan
- 3/10 – at Rutgers
-Postseason Schedule:
- March, 2024 – Big Ten Tournament (Minneapolis, MN)
