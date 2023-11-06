News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Hoops! Buckeye Style – Ohio State Men’s Basketball Schedule HERE

By Pam Cook
November 6, 2023 1:43PM EST
(AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

Listen to 1480 WHBC for Ohio State Men’s Basketball games all through out the season and straight in to the craziness that is MARCH!

2023-’24 Ohio State Buckeyes Schedule

-Non-Conference Schedule:

  • 11/6 – Oakland
  • 11/10 – Texas A&M
  • 11/15 – Merrimack
  • 11/19 – Western Michigan
  • 11/24 – Alabama (Niceville, FL)
  • 11/25 – Oregon/Santa Clara (Niceville, FL)
  • 11/29 – Central Michigan
  • 12/6 – Miami (OH)
  • 12/16 – UCLA (Atlanta, GA)
  • 12/21 – New Orleans
  • 12/30 – West Virginia (Cleveland, OH)

-Conference Schedule:

  • 12/3 – Minnesota
  • 12/9 – at Penn State
  • 1/3 – Rutgers
  • 1/6 – at Indiana
  • 1/10 – Wisconsin
  • 1/15 – at Michigan
  • 1/20 – Penn State
  • 1/23 – at Nebraska
  • 1/27 – at Northwestern
  • 1/30 – Illinois
  • 2/2 – at Iowa
  • 2/6 – Indiana
  • 2/10 – Maryland
  • 2/13 – at Wisconsin
  • 2/18 – Purdue
  • 2/22 – at Minnesota
  • 2/25 – at Michigan State
  • 2/29 – Nebraska
  • 3/3 – Michigan
  • 3/10 – at Rutgers

-Postseason Schedule:

***

