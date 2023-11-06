Hoops! Buckeye Style – Ohio State Men’s Basketball Schedule HERE

Listen to 1480 WHBC for Ohio State Men’s Basketball games all through out the season and straight in to the craziness that is MARCH!

2023-’24 Ohio State Buckeyes Schedule

-Non-Conference Schedule:

11/6 – Oakland

11/10 – Texas A&M

11/15 – Merrimack

11/19 – Western Michigan

11/24 – Alabama (Niceville, FL)

11/25 – Oregon/Santa Clara (Niceville, FL)

11/29 – Central Michigan

12/6 – Miami (OH)

12/16 – UCLA (Atlanta, GA)

12/21 – New Orleans

12/30 – West Virginia (Cleveland, OH)

-Conference Schedule:

12/3 – Minnesota

12/9 – at Penn State

1/3 – Rutgers

1/6 – at Indiana

1/10 – Wisconsin

1/15 – at Michigan

1/20 – Penn State

1/23 – at Nebraska

1/27 – at Northwestern

1/30 – Illinois

2/2 – at Iowa

2/6 – Indiana

2/10 – Maryland

2/13 – at Wisconsin

2/18 – Purdue

2/22 – at Minnesota

2/25 – at Michigan State

2/29 – Nebraska

3/3 – Michigan

3/10 – at Rutgers

-Postseason Schedule:

March, 2024 – Big Ten Tournament (Minneapolis, MN)

***