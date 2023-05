Hoover, Marlington, & Triway in Regional Softball – Details HERE

A well used yellow softball on the infield Artificial Grass.

2023 Softball Regional Pairings

Two local teams remain in the high school softball tournament – North Canton Hoover in D1 and Marlington in DII, plus Triway in DIII. See dates and times below. We'll bring you the North Canton Hoover game on Wednesday at 5:00pm

Division I

Region 1 – Youngstown State University

Austintown-Fitch vs. Berea-Midpark at Youngstown State University, Wed., 2 p.m.

North Canton Hoover vs. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit at Youngstown State University, Wed., 5 p.m.

Regional Final: at Youngstown State University, Fri., 5 p.m.

Division I State Tournament

Semifinal: Region 2 vs. Region 3 at Akron Firestone Stadium, June 2, 10 a.m.

Semifinal: Region 1 vs. Region 4 at Akron Firestone Stadium, June 2, 12:30 p.m.

Championship: at Akron Firestone Stadium, June 3, 3 p.m.

Division II

Region 5 – Macedonia Nordonia

Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary vs. Marlington at Nordonia High School, Wed., 2:30 p.m.

Canfield vs. Parma Heights Holy Name at Nordonia High School, Wed., 5 p.m.

Regional Final: at Nordonia High School, Fri., 5 p.m.

Div. II State Tournament at Firestone Stadium, Akron

Region 5 vs. Region 7, Thurs., June 1, 3 p.m.

Region 6 vs. Region 8, Thurs., June 1, 5:30 p.m.

Div. II State Championship: Sat., June 3, 12:30 p.m.

Division III

Region 9 – Canton

LaGrange Keystone vs. Warren Champion at Canton Willig Park, Wed., 2 p.m.

Wooster Triway vs. Canfield South Range at Canton Willig Park, Wed., 5 p.m.

Regional Final: at Canton Willig Park, Fri., 5 p.m.

Div. III State Tournament at Firestone Stadium, Akron

Region 10 vs. Region 12, Thurs., June 1, 10 a.m.

Region 11 vs. Region 9, Thurs., June 1, 12:30 p.m.

Div. III State Championship: Sat., June 3, 10 a.m.