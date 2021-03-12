Hoping for New Beginning: Commissioners Want to Restart Voting Machine Conversations
A Dominion Voting ballot scanner is delivered to a polling location in Gwinnett County, Ga. outside of Atlanta on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in advance of the Senate runoff election. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – No word from the Stark County Board of Elections, but county commissioners say they want to work with the board in purchasing new voting machines.
This, after commissioners unanimously voted on Wednesday to reject a recommendation to buy new Dominion machines.
Commissioners pointed to integrity of the company, cost of the equipment, and transparency issues with the process.
No word from the board on what their next move is.
It could be in court.