Hopkins Kicks Another Game Winner, As Browns Beat Steelers

CLEVELAND, OHIO – NOVEMBER 19: Dustin Hopkins #7 of the Cleveland Browns kicks a field goal as Corey Bojorquez #13 holds in the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 19, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

For the second week in a row, against an AFC North foe, Browns kicker Dustin Hopkins nailed a game winning field goal, this time from 34 yards out with :02 seconds left in the game to lift Cleveland to a 13-10 victory over Pittsburgh on the shores of Lake Erie.

The defensive struggle came down to a game winning drive engineered by rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who drove the Browns 48 yards in 8 plays in 1:16 seconds to set up the winning kick. On the drive “DTR” completed 4 of 5 passes for 39 yards.

Thompson-Robinson finished his second NFL start, filling in for the injured Deshaun Watson, 24 of 43 for 165 yards, 0 touchdowns and 1 interception.

Jerome Ford, who carried the ball 12 times for 31 yards, scored the Browns only touchdown on a 1 yard run in the first quarter.

Myles Garrett led Cleveland’s defense, registering 2 more sacks to raise his season total to an NFL leading 13 on the year.

With the win, the Browns improved to (7-3) on the year, a 1/2 game behind 1st place Baltimore in the AFC North.

The Steelers saw their record fall to (6-4).

Next up for the Browns, a Sunday road game at Denver with a 4:05pm kickoff.