Hospitalizations Down, State Lets Up on Overnight Curfew
(This is NOT a local bar). People crowded around bars in Sturgis, S.D., on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020 during the 80th anniversary of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. (AP Photo/Stephen Groves)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Bars and restaurants will be able to stay open until 11 p.m. for two weeks, starting Thursday night.
Governor Mike DeWine says the number of active hospitalizations for COVID-19 has gone down enough to allow that extra hour of business.
The governor says even though the hospitalization numbers are lower, they’re still too high.
A continued drop in those numbers means further reduction of curfew time.