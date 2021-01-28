      Weather Alert

Hospitalizations Down, State Lets Up on Overnight Curfew

Jim Michaels
Jan 28, 2021 @ 4:24am
(This is NOT a local bar). People crowded around bars in Sturgis, S.D., on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020 during the 80th anniversary of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. (AP Photo/Stephen Groves)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Bars and restaurants will be able to stay open until 11 p.m. for two weeks, starting Thursday night.

Governor Mike DeWine says the number of active hospitalizations for COVID-19 has gone down enough to allow that extra hour of business.

The governor says even though the hospitalization numbers are lower, they’re still too high.

A continued drop in those numbers means further reduction of curfew time.

