      Weather Alert

Hot on Wednesday, On Lookout for Storms Friday Night

Jim Michaels
Sep 12, 2019 @ 8:50am

GREEN, Ohio (News/Talk 1480 WHBC) – We nearly set a temperature record at the Akron Canton Airport on Wednesday.

The high was 93 degrees.

The record for the date September 11 was 94 set in 1931.

Winds from a severe thunderstorm in Summit and Portage Counties Wednesday afternoon knocked a portion of an air conditioner off the top of a building on Grant Street in Akron, according to a report to the National Weather Service.

No injuries were reported.

AccuWeather advises we could be in for some strong thunderstorms on Friday night.

Popular Posts
Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
Bank Robbery In Downtown Massillon
Police: Intoxicated Man Flees, Crashes Into Utility Pole