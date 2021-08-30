Hot Streak Ends After Six Straight Days of 90 Degree-Plus Weather
GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Our hot streak looks to be over.
After six straight days where the high reached at least 90 at the Akron Canton Airport, AccuWeather pegs Monday’s high at 83.
Last Tuesday the streak started with a high of 91.
Same for Friday.
Otherwise, highs hit 90.
No temperature records were broken.