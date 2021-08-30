      Weather Alert

Hot Streak Ends After Six Straight Days of 90 Degree-Plus Weather

Jim Michaels
Aug 30, 2021 @ 7:42am
Carrying his jacket in his hand, a man with a suit wipes his brow as he walks along Market Street in the afternoon heat Friday, July 22, 2011, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Our hot streak looks to be over.

After six straight days where the high reached at least 90 at the Akron Canton Airport, AccuWeather pegs Monday’s high at 83.

Last Tuesday the streak started with a high of 91.

Same for Friday.

Otherwise, highs hit 90.

No temperature records were broken.

