Hot Weekend, Capped Off With 92-Degree High on Sunday

GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Temperatures reached the 90s twice over the weekend at the Akron Canton Airport.

Sunday’s high was 92 while the temperature reached 90 on Friday.

That’s twelve days of 90-degree or greater high temps this season.

The next week or so is looking good though.

AccuWeather has highs in the low 80s for the next week, before another warmup for the first week in August.