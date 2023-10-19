Hotel Rooms Filling Up for April ’24 Eclipse

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s less than six months now until the Total Eclipse of the Sun on April 8 of next year.

And with half of Stark County in 100-percent darkness as well as areas to the north and west, eclipse fans are booking hotel rooms.

But even if they stay here, Stark County EMA Director Tim Warstler says with the center line that runs through Cleveland and Erie, more eclipse fans will head there.

He says the difference closer to the “red” line is a longer full eclipse.

But he says the northwest half of Stark County at 100% should still give you a good four minutes.

He says the biggest issue for public safety will be traffic issues following the eclipse.