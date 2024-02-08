News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

House Approves Hall, Airport Funding as Part of Large Package

By Jim Michaels
February 8, 2024 9:15AM EST
Courtesy Pro Football Hall of Fame

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Pro Football Hall of Fame and the Akron Canton Airport are tapping into some of the $350 million in onetime federal pandemic funds being spent across the state by the House.

State Reps Jim Thomas and Scott Oelslager say passage of House Bill 2 means $7 million for the Hall of Fame’s modernization project, and $2.5 million for the airport expansion.

Some of the $250 million in statewide jail construction money could come back to Stark County as well.

the Senate must also approve the bill.

The state Senate also has a pile of $350 million in COVID money of its own to spend.

