House Deemed A Public Nuisance, Boarded Up
By Matt Demczyk
Jan 16, 2019 @ 5:23 PM
(WHBC) – The City of Canton has boarded up a house on the southwest side that’s notorious for drug activity and other problems.

Authorities say they have fielded several 911 calls and complaints from neighbors about the activity occurring at 508 Sayler Place SW.

A Stark County Common Pleas Court judge approved a finding that the house was a public nuisance and should be closed for a year.

The residents were ordered to vacate last fall.

Authorities and neighbors alike are hoping the decision to kick out the residents and board up the house will bring some much needed peace and quiet to the neighborhood.

