House Ends Up in I-77 Median Near Rt 800

Jim Michaels
Mar 3, 2021 @ 8:41am
A modular home that couldn't quite make it through the construction zone (Courtesy ODOT)

CANTON, Ohio (News talk 1480 WHBC) – A section of a modular home parked in the median in the I-77 construction zone at Cleveland Avenue will be moved either Wednesday night or Thursday night, when traffic is less of an issue.

Canton police and ODOT says at about 2 p.m. Tuesday, the driver at the last minute realized the wider load would not fit between the concrete barriers in the construction zone.

There have been traffic backups in that area.

