House GOP Passes Parents’ Rights Bill In Clash Over Schools

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans have passed legislation to press a midterm campaign promise to give parents greater say in what is taught in public schools.

Critics say it is a burdensome proposal that would fuel a far-right movement that has resulted in book bans and restrictions aimed at transgender students.

Speaker Kevin McCarthy made the Parents Bill of Rights Act a top priority during the early weeks of his tenure atop the House.

Friday’s vote was an early test of unity for House Republicans, who have a thin majority.

Lawmakers had proposed a score of potential amendments to the bill, including provisions that target transgender students.