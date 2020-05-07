House Measures to Limit Dr Acton’s Emergency Powers, DeWine Promises Vetoes
Director of the Ohio Department of Health Dr Amy Acton and Governor Mike DeWine. (Ohio Channel)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Governor Mike DeWine’s office indicates he will veto an amendment to an existing bill passed Wednesday, reining in the emergency powers of the state health director.
A House committee quickly moved the amendment along through committee and the whole House on Wednesday.
It now goes to the Senate.
Republicans had indicated they wanted more say in the pandemic process.
Meantime, some House Democrats called it an “attack” on Dr Amy Acton, as well as an “abuse of power”.
The governor in a statement, is saying it’s not a good time to create uncertainty when it comes to public health.
The legislation limits the doctor’s orders to 14 days, after which a panel made up of state legislators would determine if it needed to be continued.
Another bill passed yesterday would reduce the health director’s emergency orders to a minor misdemeanor, eliminating the possibility of jail time.