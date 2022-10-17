HOUSE PANEL: Former President Trump’s Bills To Secret Service “Exorbitant”

NEW YORK (AP) – Donald Trump’s private company arranged for the Secret Service to pay for rooms at his properties in excess of government-approved rates at least 40 times during his presidency – including two charges for more than $1,100 per night.

That is according to documents released Monday by a congressional committee investigating the former president.

The House Oversight Committee said the Secret Service was charged more than $800 per night at least 11 times by his properties.

The Trump Organization denied anything improper.

It said it provided rooms to the Secret Service at cost or deep discount, adding that its business did not profit at all from the presidency.