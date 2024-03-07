News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

House Passes $460 Billion Package Of Spending Bills, Senate Expected To Act Before Shutdown Deadline

By News Desk
March 6, 2024 7:39PM EST
Credit: MGN

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has passed a $460 billion package of spending bills that would keep money flowing to key federal agencies through the remainder of the budget year.

The Senate is expected to take up the legislation before a midnight Friday shutdown deadline.

And lawmakers are negotiating a second package of six bills, including defense.

A significant number of House Republicans opposed the first measure, forcing House Speaker Mike Johnson to use an expedited process to bring the bill up for a vote.

Johnson says the bill gives Republicans some wins on spending and says Republicans “have to be realistic” about what they can achieve in such a closely divided government.

