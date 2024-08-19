House Republicans Release Their Impeachment Report On President Biden, But Next Steps Are Uncertain

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans have released their initial impeachment inquiry report on President Joe Biden.

The yearlong probe by Republicans stops short of alleging any criminal wrongdoing by the president over his son Hunter Biden’s business dealings.

Instead, the almost 300-page report out Monday, before the Democratic National Convention, covers familiar ground.

It asserts the Biden family traded on its “brand” in business ventures in corrupt ways that rise to the Constitution’s high bar for impeachment.

But with Biden no longer running for reelection, next steps are highly uncertain.

The White House has dismissed the House impeachment inquiry as a “stunt” and encouraged House Republicans to “move on.”