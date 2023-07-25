House Speaker Kevin McCarthy Floats An Impeachment Inquiry Into President Joe Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy says unproven allegations of financial wrongdoing against President Joe Biden are rising to the level of an impeachment inquiry.

The Republican leader’s comments Monday on Fox News were his strongest indication yet that he’s moving closer to launching a formal House impeachment probe.

Once a strong ally of Donald Trump, the Republican speaker has yet to endorse Trump or any other Republican running for president.

McCarthy is under enormous pressure from Trump allies with his slim GOP majority to elevate their priorities.

White House spokesman Ian Sams said the House GOP’s eagerness to go after the president “regardless of the truth is seemingly bottomless.”