House Vote Makes ‘Swatting’ a Third-Degree Felony

Ohio's Statehouse

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – With more and more false reports of live shooters at school buildings, the Ohio House has passed a bill that makes the phoning in or otherwise reporting of hoax emergencies a felony.

“Swatting” as it’s called would be a third-degree felony under the bill.

Proponents say the calls make for an expensive response.

The Public Defender’s Office says there are already penalties for false reporting of crimes.