House Vote Makes ‘Swatting’ a Third-Degree Felony
December 2, 2022 7:16AM EST
Ohio's Statehouse
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – With more and more false reports of live shooters at school buildings, the Ohio House has passed a bill that makes the phoning in or otherwise reporting of hoax emergencies a felony.
“Swatting” as it’s called would be a third-degree felony under the bill.
Proponents say the calls make for an expensive response.
The Public Defender’s Office says there are already penalties for false reporting of crimes.