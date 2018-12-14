House Where Girl Was Murdered Torn Down

(WHBC) – The abandoned house in Cleveland where a teenage girl was raped and murdered in January 2017 has been demolished.

The family of 14-year-old Alianna Defreeze has called for the building’s destruction for almost two years.

Crews arrived around 8 a.m. Friday and the building was reduced to debris within 45 minutes.

Defreeze’s stepmother said she’s glad the house was finally torn down.

A judge in March sentenced 45-year-old Christopher Whitaker to death after he was convicted in Defreeze’s kidnapping, rape and murder.

Whitaker was a registered sex offender.

Defreeze was reported missing on January 27th when she didn’t arrive to school.

Police found her body in the abandoned house three days later.