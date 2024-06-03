Householder Arraigned on State Charges

Former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder, center, walks into Potter Stewart U.S. Courthouse with his attorneys, Mark Marein, left, and Steven Bradley, right, before jury selection in his federal trial, Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, in Cincinnati. Householder and former Ohio Republican Party chair Matt Borges are charged with racketeering in an alleged $60 million scheme to pass state legislation to secure a $1 billion bailout for two nuclear power plantsformerlyowned by Akron, Ohio-based FirstEnergy. Householder and Borges have both pleaded not guilty. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder was arraigned on state charges connected to the Nuclear Bailout Scheme on Friday.

He appeared in a Cuyahoga County courtroom via video from the federal prison in Elkton in Columbiana County where he’s doing 20 years on a federal conviction.

At the state level, the aggravated theft and other charges are related to his alleged use of campaign money to cover legal expenses in his federal case.

He’s also charged with theft in office.

A conviction there would keep him from running for political office.

Householder sat in silence at the arraignment hearing.