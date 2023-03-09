Householder, Borges Found Guilty

Former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder, center, walks into Potter Stewart U.S. Courthouse with his attorneys, Mark Marein, left, and Steven Bradley, right, before jury selection in his federal trial, Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, in Cincinnati. Householder and former Ohio Republican Party chair Matt Borges are charged with racketeering in an alleged $60 million scheme to pass state legislation to secure a $1 billion bailout for two nuclear power plantsformerlyowned by Akron, Ohio-based FirstEnergy. Householder and Borges have both pleaded not guilty. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)

CINCINNATI, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Just over nine hours of deliberations over two days.

The jury has found former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and former state GOP chair Matt Borges guilty of ‘conspiracy to participate in a racketeering enterprise’.

Federal prosecutors maintained that Householder orchestrated a scheme funded by First Energy to secure his position in the legislature to pass a Nuclear Bailout Bill.

Borges was also a participant.

They could be sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Householder afterward told reporters, “this is step one, stay tuned”.