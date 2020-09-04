      Weather Alert

Householder in Court, Pleads Not Guilty

Jim Michaels
Sep 4, 2020 @ 4:17am
Larry Householder. (Courtesy Ohio House of Representatives)

CINCINNATI, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Former Speaker of the House Larry Householder entered a not guilty plea to bribery charges in a federal courtroom in Cincinnati on Thursday.

It took some time for Householder to hire a new attorney; he’s hired two lawyers from Cleveland.

He’s accused of being the mastermind behind a $60 million scheme that got the Nuclear Bailout Bill passed, pocketing a half-million for himself.

