Householder in Court, Pleads Not Guilty
Larry Householder. (Courtesy Ohio House of Representatives)
CINCINNATI, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Former Speaker of the House Larry Householder entered a not guilty plea to bribery charges in a federal courtroom in Cincinnati on Thursday.
It took some time for Householder to hire a new attorney; he’s hired two lawyers from Cleveland.
He’s accused of being the mastermind behind a $60 million scheme that got the Nuclear Bailout Bill passed, pocketing a half-million for himself.