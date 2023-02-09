Householder Jury Facing Challenges

Former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder, center, walks into Potter Stewart U.S. Courthouse with his attorneys, Mark Marein, left, and Steven Bradley, right, before jury selection in his federal trial, Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, in Cincinnati. Householder and former Ohio Republican Party chair Matt Borges are charged with racketeering in an alleged $60 million scheme to pass state legislation to secure a $1 billion bailout for two nuclear power plantsformerlyowned by Akron, Ohio-based FirstEnergy. Householder and Borges have both pleaded not guilty. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)

CINCINNATI, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s been a real adventure for jurors in the Larry Householder trial in Cincinnati.

The panel already knew the trial could take months.

But there have already been five-and-a-half days in delays, mainly due to two jurors getting COVID.

The jury is down to 12 members and two alternates after another juror was released on Wednesday.

Oh, and eight of them got stuck in an elevator this week.

Householder is on trial for what’s being called the biggest corruption case in the state’s history involving the Nuclear Bailout Bill.