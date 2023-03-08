Householder Jury to Get Case Wednesday

Defense attorney Mark Marein, right, walks with former Ohio Speaker Larry Householder, left, toward Potter Stewart U.S. Courthouse before jury selection in Householder's federal trial, Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, in Cincinnati. Householder and former Ohio Republican Party chair Matt Borges are charged with racketeering in an alleged $60 million scheme to pass state legislation to secure a $1 billion bailout for two nuclear power plantsformerlyowned by Akron, Ohio-based FirstEnergy. Householder and Borges have both pleaded not guilty. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)

CINCINNATI, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The jury in the Larry Householder trial is expected to get the case on Wednesday.

After federal prosecutors rebut Tuesday’s closing arguments by attorneys for the former Ohio House Speaker and former GOP Chair Matt Borges, the judge will hand them the case.

The two face racketeering and other charges in an alleged $60 million legislative scheme, otherwise known as the Nuclear Bailout Bill.