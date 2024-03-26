Householder Now Facing State Charges Following Indictment

Former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder, center, walks into Potter Stewart U.S. Courthouse with his attorneys, Mark Marein, left, and Steven Bradley, right, before jury selection in his federal trial, Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, in Cincinnati. Householder and former Ohio Republican Party chair Matt Borges are charged with racketeering in an alleged $60 million scheme to pass state legislation to secure a $1 billion bailout for two nuclear power plantsformerlyowned by Akron, Ohio-based FirstEnergy. Householder and Borges have both pleaded not guilty. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC)- With the major part of his 20-year federal prison sentence in front of him, disgraced former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder now faces ten state felony counts.

The 64-year-old is now charged with theft in office, accused of misusing campaign funds to pay for his legal defense in his federal racketeering trial.

He is also charged with aggravated theft and money laundering…

If found guilty of that felony-1 charge, he would be disqualified from any elected office in the state.

Householder was found guilty of federal charges in connection with the scheme involving First Energy to bail out the state’s two nuclear power plants.