Householder Sentenced to Maximum Term

Former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder, center, walks into Potter Stewart U.S. Courthouse with his attorneys, Mark Marein, left, and Steven Bradley, right, before jury selection in his federal trial, Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, in Cincinnati. Householder and former Ohio Republican Party chair Matt Borges are charged with racketeering in an alleged $60 million scheme to pass state legislation to secure a $1 billion bailout for two nuclear power plantsformerlyowned by Akron, Ohio-based FirstEnergy. Householder and Borges have both pleaded not guilty. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)

CINCINNATI, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – After dealing a scathing rebuke to the former speaker of the Ohio House, U.S. District Judge Timothy Black sentenced Larry Householder to 20 years in prison on Thursday.

It happened at the federal courthouse in Cincinnati where the 54-year-old Perry County man was found guilty of racketeering charges in April.

Justice Black reportedly told Householder he took $61 million in Nuclear Bailout Bill bribe money and “handed it over to thieves with private jets”.

Federal prosecutors had asked for a 16 to 20 year sentence.

Householder is appealing his conviction.

Co-defendant and former state Republican Party chair Matt Borges was also found guilty.

He’s to be sentenced on Friday.