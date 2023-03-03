Householder Testifies, Both Sides Rest

Former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder, center, walks into Potter Stewart U.S. Courthouse with his attorneys, Mark Marein, left, and Steven Bradley, right, before jury selection in his federal trial, Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, in Cincinnati. Householder and former Ohio Republican Party chair Matt Borges are charged with racketeering in an alleged $60 million scheme to pass state legislation to secure a $1 billion bailout for two nuclear power plantsformerlyowned by Akron, Ohio-based FirstEnergy. Householder and Borges have both pleaded not guilty. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)

CINCINNATI, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – Former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder was on the stand for a second day of testimony Thursday in his political corruption trial.

When asked on the way into court who was lying because of conflicting testimony.

He replied “I’m telling the truth”.

Householder was cross examined over his claims he tried to distance himself from the group pushing for the Nuclear Bailout Bill.

Testimony ended Thursday and the jury should get the case on Monday.