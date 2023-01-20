Householder Trial Begins Friday

Larry Householder. (Courtesy Ohio House of Representatives)

CINCINNATI, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – The long-anticipated trial that comes out of the Nuclear Bailout Bill starts Friday with jury selection.

Former House Speaker Larry Householder and onetime Republican Party Chair Matt Borges face racketeering and other charges.

It’s in connection with the $60 million bribery scheme that the feds call the biggest political corruption case in the history of the state.

Federal prosecutors say Householder orchestrated and Borges assisted in a scheme funded by a still-officially-unnamed electricity utility company to secure passage and maintenance of the bailout bill.

Testimony in the case should start next week.

The trial is taking place in a federal courtroom in Cincinnati.

The trial could last six weeks.