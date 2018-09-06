How can you tell it’s Election Season?

Donald Trump Junior will be in the neighborhood next week: the president’s son will be campaigning for Republican U.S. Senate candidate Jim Renacci in Wadsworth one week from today… There’s also a fundraiser in Columbus.

Former President Barack Obama hits the campaign trail next week and he will make his way to Cleveland.

A rally is set for next Thursday night in support of Richard Corday — the Democratic candidate for governor. Cordray served as federal consumer protection chief in the Obama administration. Cordray is running against Republican Attorney General Mike DeWine.