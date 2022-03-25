How Did WHBC’s Joe Palmisano End Up Pushing A Shopping Cart in Ukraine? He talks to Pam FROM the Border. Listen HERE:
One of WHBC’s own is doing the absolute most to help those affected by Russia’s invasion of the Ukraine.
For years Joe Palmisano has been a part of the WHBC family, hosting Saturday Mornings “The Week That Was” and doing high school football broadcasts.
Pam Cook talks with with Joe in Ukraine as he details his spiritual journey, helping those at the Ukrainian boarder get across safely into Poland. Listen to hear how Joe has spent the past week in the war affected part of the world that many of us see, but may never truly understand.