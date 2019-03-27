How Do Area Schools Grade Out In Preparing Students For Area Jobs?

A lack of skilled labor is one of the top hiring challenges that businesses in Stark and Wayne counties face, according to the results of a wage and benefits survey conducted by the Corporate University at Kent State University at Stark.

Joining Gary Rivers in the studio were three representatives from the University:

Faith Sheaffer-Polen, Director

Corporate University, Kent State University at Stark

Marshall Hill, Outreach Program Coordinator/Research

Corporate University, Kent State University at Stark

Dr. Claudia Gomez, Assistant Professor of Management & Information Systems

Claudia teaches courses in organizational behavior, leadership and human resource management at Kent State University at Stark

More than 120 area companies completed the online survey, which was conducted in 2018. The summary report released by the Corporate University is being provided as a community service to area businesses to help officials make data-driven decisions regarding wage and benefits packages.

Claudia Gomez, Ph.D., assistant professor of management and information systems at Kent State Stark, said some of the most notable data refer to hiring challenges that area businesses face.

“Seventy-two percent of the respondents reported having challenges hiring employees, while 37 percent stated that this is due to difficulty finding candidates with the desired skills or qualifications,” said Gomez, who teaches courses in organizational behavior, leadership and human resource management. “This suggests that the labor market is not meeting the needs of the businesses surveyed.

For further questions regarding the data in this report, please contact the Corporate University at 330-244-3530 or Melissa Griffy Seeton, public relations and media communications coordinator, for interview requests at 330-244-3262 or mseeton@kent.edu.