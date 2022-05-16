How do I feed my Baby during this Formula Shortage? Pam Cook found Some Answers that May Help Ohio Moms!
Parents all across the country and right here in Ohio are struggling and nervous about the shortage of baby formula. But are you finding any true answers on what to do? Pam Cook decided to go to find some for you. LISTEN HERE and check details below:
First, check with your pediatrician on what to do. Is breast milk from a donor bank an option? If so, get a prescription from your doctor. Then, follow the process. Here’s more information:
From Marla Wilson – OhioHealth Mothers’ Milk Bank – Nurse-Donor Coordinator
The majority of milk that the OhioHealth Mothers’ Milk Bank distributes goes the hospital NICUs and a small portion goes out to parents who reach out to us with a need.
However, in order to receive donor milk, they must have a prescription from their pediatrician and fill out some paperwork. For parents who are concerned about the formula shortage, their first call should be to their pediatrician for advice on what to do.
If it’s advised to try donor milk, they can call the OhioHealth Mothers’ Milk Bank at 614-566-0630 to get the process started.
We also have a Milk Drop in North Canton where approved donors can drop off their milk to be sent to the Milk Bank in Columbus. Donors have to go through a screening process, first. More information on that here: https://newsroom.ohiohealth.com/ohiohealth-mothers-milk-bank-opens-new-location-in-northeast-ohio/
Also, you can dial 2–1-1 to be connected to a community resource specialist affiliated with United Way who may be able to help you identify food pantries and other charitable sources of local infant formula and baby food.
Ohio Health Mother’s Milk Bank is a nonprofit member of the Human Milk Banking Association of North America
Drop off sites around Ohio: Athens, Beachwood, Bucyrus, Cincinnati (2), Dayton, Findlay, Kettering, Mansfield, Marietta, Marysville, Mt. Vernon, Sidney, Toledo, Westerville, and Wooster. More to come for your convenience.