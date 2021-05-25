How does the Vax-a-million Drawing Work? WATCH HERE:
The winner of the 1st Vax-a-million drawing has been selected already. Officials say that’s because they wanted to verify the person has atleast gotten their first vaccine. You can still register for the final 4 drawings. The first winner will be announced at 7:29pm tomorrow night. The drawing was conducted using a Random Number Generator. A representative of Ohio Auditor Keith Faber’s office observed the drawing.
Here’s a video from the Ohio Lottery Commission that has a detailed explanation of the process of using the Random Number Generator