      Weather Alert

How does the Vax-a-million Drawing Work? WATCH HERE:

Pam Cook
May 25, 2021 @ 6:00am

The winner of the 1st Vax-a-million drawing has been selected already.  Officials say that’s because they wanted to verify the person has atleast gotten their first vaccine.  You can still register for the final 4 drawings.  The first winner will be announced at 7:29pm tomorrow night.  The drawing was conducted using a Random Number Generator. A representative of Ohio Auditor Keith Faber’s office observed the drawing.

Here’s a video from the Ohio Lottery Commission that has a detailed explanation of the process of using the Random Number Generator

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Chief Angelo: 'Everything Was Just in a Pile, On Top of the Child'
23-year old Canton man dies in late night Crash
CPD: Neighbors, Others Call 911 When Suspected Toddler Killer Seen Walking Naked Along Maple
Three Men, Woman from Canton Indicted on 19 Federal Gambling Counts