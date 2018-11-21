How Good the Black Friday Deals Will Be

A study by WalletHub.com last week found the average Black Friday discount this year is 37%. But it also depends on what you’re trying to buy.

They posted another new study that looked at which types of products tend to have the deepest discounts compared to what they usually go for on Amazon. Here are the ten categories they looked at, and the average Black Friday deal for each one . . .

1. Jewelry . . . 73% cheaper on Black Friday than normal. By far the deepest discount.

2. Books, movies, and music . . . 48% cheaper than usual.

3. Consumer packaged goods . . . 46% off. Meaning stuff we buy and replace all the time. So, that would be things like paper towels and bottled water.

4. Video games . . . 39%.

5. Furniture . . . 37%.

6. Toys . . . 37%.

7. Clothes and accessories . . . 33%.

8. Appliances . . . 30%.

9. Consumer electronics, like TVs and speakers . . . 26%.

10. Computers and phones . . . 25%.

(Wallet Hub)