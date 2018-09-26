How Have #1 Overall Picks Fared In Their First NFL Start?

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield throws during the first half of an NFL football preseason game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield becomes the 23rd QB selected number one overall in the NFL Draft to make an NFL start.

So how have the previous 22 number one picks fared in their NFL debut?

Check out this list of results provided by the website www.getmoresports.com :

History of No. 1 pick quarterbacks in their first start:

2016: Jared Goff (L 14-10)

2015: Jameis Winston (L 42-14)

2012: Andrew Luck (L 41-21)

2011: Cam Newton (L 28-21)

2010: Sam Bradford (L 17-13)

2009: Matt Stafford (L 45-27)

2007: JaMarcus Russell (L 30-17)

2005: Alex Smith (L 28-3)

2004: Eli Manning (L 14-10)

2004: Carson Palmer (L 31-24)

2002: David Carr (W 19-10)

2001: Michael Vick (W 20-13)

2000: Tim Couch (L 26-9)

1999: Peyton Manning (L 24-15)

1993: Drew Bledsoe (L 38-14)

1990: Jeff George (L 26-10)

1989: Troy Aikman (L 28-0)

1987: Vinny Testaverde (L 44-34)

1983: John Elway (W 14-10)

1975: Steve Bartkowski (L 23-20)

1971: Jim Plunkett (W 20-6)

1970: Terry Bradshaw (L 19-7)