How Ignoring Property Maintenance in Canton Can Turn Into Property Lien

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Anyone owning a vacant lot in the city of Canton, not mowing the grass, requiring the city to do so, then ignoring the invoices that are sent.

Those costs from 2021 and 2022 are about to become liens on those properties through the county auditor’s office.

City council certified those liens this week.

No word on the dollar amount.

Administrative fees can also be added on.

The city also does that for unpaid water and sewer bills and more.