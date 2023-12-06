News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

How Ignoring Property Maintenance in Canton Can Turn Into Property Lien

By Jim Michaels
December 6, 2023 8:55AM EST
Share
How Ignoring Property Maintenance in Canton Can Turn Into Property Lien
WHBC News

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Anyone owning a vacant lot in the city of Canton, not mowing the grass, requiring the city to do so, then ignoring the invoices that are sent.

Those costs from 2021 and 2022 are about to become liens on those properties through the county auditor’s office.

City council certified those liens this week.

No word on the dollar amount.

Administrative fees can also be added on.

The city also does that for unpaid water and sewer bills and more.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Canton Inn Site to See New Housing Development
3

Canton Police, Stark Coroner Investigating 2 Deaths
4

Big Ramp Closure in Akron Starts Monday Night
5

Canton Man Indicted on Murder Charge in October Traffic Death