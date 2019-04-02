How important is Peanut Butter?

This June 22, 2015 photo shows homemade nut butters from (from bottom clockwise) peanut butter, cashew butter and almond butter in Concord, N.H. This dish is from a recipe by Sara Moulton. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)

April 2nd is National Peanut Butter and Jelly Day! The classic combo of sweet jelly and salty peanut butter has been a staple of school lunches for over fifty years. In fact, the average American consumes about 1,500 peanut butter and jelly sandwiches by the age of 18.

According to one story, American soldiers invented this sweet and salty sandwich during World War II. They decided to combine their bread, jelly, and peanut butter rations into a fabulous new treat. When solders returned home after the war, the sales of peanut butter and jelly skyrocketed. One might say peanut butter and jelly sandwiches were the true spoils of war.