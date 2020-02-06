How many weather alerts can you name?
Yesterday was national meteorolgist day – so in honor….I have a list of 20 weather alerts. Give me 5 and you win!
4 pack of tickets to the Great Big Home and Garden Show at the IX Center in Cleveland. It ends Sunday so you have to be able to go this weekend.
1) Winter Storm Watch
2) Blizzard Warning
3) Winter Storm Warning
4) Winter Weather Advisory
5) Freeze Warning
6) Frost Advisory
7) Wind Chill Advisory
8) Wind Chill Warning
9) Dense Fog Advisory
10) High Wind Watch
11) High Wind Warning
12) Severe Thunderstorm Watch
13) Severe Thunderstorm Warning
14) Tornado Watch
15) Tornado Warning
16) Flash Flood Watch
17) Flash Flood Warning
18) Flood Watch
19) Flood Warning