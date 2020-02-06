      Weather Alert

How many weather alerts can you name?

Pam Cook
Feb 6, 2020 @ 10:30am

Yesterday was national meteorolgist day – so in honor….I have a list of 20 weather alerts. Give me 5 and you win!

4 pack of tickets to the Great Big Home and Garden Show at the IX Center in Cleveland. It ends Sunday so you have to be able to go this weekend.

1) Winter Storm Watch

2) Blizzard Warning

3) Winter Storm Warning

4) Winter Weather Advisory

5) Freeze Warning

6) Frost Advisory

7) Wind Chill Advisory

8) Wind Chill Warning

9) Dense Fog Advisory

10) High Wind Watch

11) High Wind Warning

12) Severe Thunderstorm Watch

13) Severe Thunderstorm Warning

14) Tornado Watch

15) Tornado Warning

16) Flash Flood Watch

17) Flash Flood Warning

18) Flood Watch

19) Flood Warning

