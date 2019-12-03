How Much and Who Should You Tip During the Holidays?
Valerie Sokolosky, Author and Etiquette Expert, spoke to Gary Rivers Tuesday morning about the expectations on tipping.
Valerie says that though you’re not expected to tip everyone on this checklist, a little gift can go a long way toward showing your gratitude for a year of hard work.
Whether you’d like to reward a regular babysitter, day care provider, teacher, letter carrier or coach, there’s an appropriate gift for each.
Valerie Sokolosky is a nationally recognized author and speaker on personal branding and etiquette. She’s the author of Do It Right! The New Book of Business Etiquette.
