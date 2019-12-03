      Weather Alert

How Much and Who Should You Tip During the Holidays?

Gary Rivers
Dec 3, 2019 @ 12:09pm

Valerie Sokolosky, Author and Etiquette Expert, spoke to Gary Rivers Tuesday morning about the expectations on tipping.

Valerie says that though you’re not expected to tip everyone on this checklist, a little gift can go a long way toward showing your gratitude for a year of hard work.

Whether you’d like to reward a regular babysitter, day care provider, teacher, letter carrier or coach, there’s an appropriate gift for each.

Valerie Sokolosky is a nationally recognized author and speaker on personal branding and etiquette. She’s the author of Do It Right! The New Book of Business Etiquette.  

www.valerieandcompany.com 

Hear the Interview

Popular Posts
Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
Bank Robbery In Downtown Massillon
Police: Intoxicated Man Flees, Crashes Into Utility Pole