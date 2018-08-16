How Much Are Your Vinyl Records Worth?

Some of them just may be worth alot!

John Marshall, also known as “Mighty John the Record Guy,” was a guest on the Gary Rivers Show Thursday morning. He claimed to be able to give listeners an instant value for any record they have from 1902 to the present day.

Marshall has an impressive list of radio and tv station’s who’ve had him on as a guest, including late night host, Jim Bohannon.

“Just for the “record” Mighty John gets a HUGE response from my listeners”

…Jim Bohannon (Westwood One)

“We got 8000 emails from Mighty John’s first appearance.”

… KTLA-TV Morning News, Los Angeles

Here are some of the questions Gary asked:

1. Where’s the big money in vinyl records?

2. What’s the most valuable record out there?

3. What are the best ways to preserve and clean your records?

4. Where are the best places to sell your records?