How much is the Tooth Fairy paying these days? You won’t believe it!
Kids who lose their teeth aren’t raking in the dough the way they used to. According The Original Tooth Fairy Poll conducted by Delta Dental, the Tooth Fairy has been tightening its belt, with kids getting an average of $3.70 per tooth, which is down 43-cents from a year ago.
But not all parents are being that cheap. In fact, 37% of parents say their kids get at least $5 or more for a lost tooth, with the first lost tooth getting about $4.96, $1.26 above the average.
So, how do Tooth Fairies, a.k.a mom and dad, determine how much money they are going to give for a lost tooth? Well, according to the poll the most common deciding factor is how much money they have on hand at the time (46%). Other deciding factors include:
- Their child’s age (31%)
- Payouts that are comparable to what children’s parents received when they were young (29%)
- Their kid’s behavior (20%)
- How many teeth the child has already lost (18%)
Source: Yahoo