How Much is Your Halloween Record Worth?

Mighty John the Record Guy is a guest on the Gary Rivers Show Monday morning. He is an expert on the value of vinyl records..and is always busy this time of year answering questions about Halloween records.

Here are some of the listings: Halloween Top 10 Most Valuable Records

w/ps= with picture sleeve

(Year)-(Label)- (Recording Artist)- (Title)………………………………(Near mint value)

1962- Garpax LP- Bobby Boris Pickett- “Monster Mash”……………………….$100.00

1978- Elektra LP- Warren Zevon- “Werewolves of London” (picture disc)$100.00

1962- Reprise 45- Soupy Sales… “I Got a Crush on Frankenstein”…………..$100.00

1964 RCA LP … Soundtrack- “The Addams Family”……………………………….$150.00

1965- Capitol 45- Ted Cassidy- “The Lurch” (w/ps)………………………………..$150.00

1964- Capitol 45- Don Hinton- “Riboflavin-Flavored, Non Carbonated

Polyunsaturated Blood” (w/ps)……………$150.00

1958- Okeh 45- Screamin Jay Hawkins- “I Put a Spell On You”………………$200.00

1960-Coral 45- Bob McFadden- “Dracula Cha Cha” (w/ps)…………………….$250.00

1964- Decca LP- Soundtrack- “The Munsters” (stereo)………………………….$300.00

1983- Epic LP- Michael Jackson- “Thriller” (picture disc)………………………..$400.00