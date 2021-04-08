How to combat misinformation being spread about Covid-19
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 18: COVID-19 vaccine is stored at -80 degrees celsius in the pharmacy at Roseland Community Hospital on December 18, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. The hospital began distributing the COVID-19 vaccine to its workers yesterday. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
What do you do if someone in your family is listening to false reports about Covid-19? What if they don’t believe in the vaccine? Jon spoke with Dr. Panagis Galiatsatos from the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine.