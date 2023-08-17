News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

How to Help Those Impacted on Maui

By Jim Michaels
August 17, 2023 8:41AM EDT
Share
How to Help Those Impacted on Maui
Makalea Ahhee, left, tears up while her husband, JP Mayoga, right, a chef at the Westin Maui, Kaanapali, stand on their balcony at the hotel and resort, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, near Lahaina, Hawaii. About 200 employees are living there with their families in the resort. Officials urge tourists to avoid traveling to Maui as many hotels prepare to house evacuees and first responders on the island where a wildfire demolished a historic town and killed dozens of people. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – If you’d like to assist the people of Maui, you can do so easily.

Just click here.

Our parent company through Alpha Cares is turning over donations to the American Red Cross, which is providing so much of the relief on the devastated island.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Republic Steel Makes 'Furlough' Announcement
3

SUV Driver Shot, Killed Along I-77 in Green
4

Special Election: Reaction to Tuesday's No Vote
5

Canton Mayor Receives Closing Notice From Republic Parent Company