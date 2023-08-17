How to Help Those Impacted on Maui

Makalea Ahhee, left, tears up while her husband, JP Mayoga, right, a chef at the Westin Maui, Kaanapali, stand on their balcony at the hotel and resort, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, near Lahaina, Hawaii. About 200 employees are living there with their families in the resort. Officials urge tourists to avoid traveling to Maui as many hotels prepare to house evacuees and first responders on the island where a wildfire demolished a historic town and killed dozens of people. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – If you’d like to assist the people of Maui, you can do so easily.

Just click here.

Our parent company through Alpha Cares is turning over donations to the American Red Cross, which is providing so much of the relief on the devastated island.